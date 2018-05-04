‘Killing Eve’ Grows in Ratings Midway Through Season 1

The BBC America drama “Killing Eve” has not only received strong critical acclaim, but is also making a splash in the ratings.

The series has grown in total viewers since its premiere less than a month ago. The premiere on April 8 drew 423,000 viewers in Live+Same Day, while the fourth and most recent episode on April 29 drew 503,000. Sunday night’s episode also delivered 892,000 total viewers with 386,000 in adults 25-54 in Live+3.

Starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, the series centers on two women; Eve (Oh) is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle (Comer) is a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. Written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, the series follows these two women, equally obsessed with each other, as they go head to head in an game of cat and mouse.

“Killing Eve” has already been renewed for a second season. It was commissioned in 2016 for BBC America by president and GM Sarah Barnett, and Nena Rodrigue, executive vice president of original programming, acquisitions and production. Waller-Bridge, Sally Woodward Gentle, and Lee Morris executive produce, with Waller-Bridge also serving as head writer and showrunner. Colin Wratten is also an executive producer and Sarah Oh is an associate producer. The series is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. and distributed by Endeavor Content.