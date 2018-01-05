Kiernan Shipka to Star in Netflix’s ‘Sabrina’ Series

Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Kiernan Shipka
CREDIT: Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

“Mad Men” alum Kiernan Shipka will play the lead teenage witch in Netflix’s upcoming series based on Archie Comics’ supernatural heroine Sabrina.

Shipka will play Sabrina Spellman. Described as an empowered young woman, half-human, half-witch, Sabrina is just beginning her dark education as a sorceress, even as she tries to maintain a normal life as a sophomore at Baxter High. Intelligent, compassionate and brave to the point of recklessness, Sabrina is all that stands between us and the forces of darkness that threaten our world.

Spellman was created for Archie Comics in 1962 by George Gladir and Dan DeCarlo. A previous live-action television series based on the character, “Sabrina the Teenage With,” aired on ABC, then the WB, from 1996-2003.

The untitled Netflix series is inspired by the comic book “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” which reimagines the origin and adventures of the character as a dark coming-of-age story.

“We’re all such huge fans of Kiernan’s work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone’s wish list,” said executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. “This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we’re incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own.”

Executive producer and Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater added, “I am thrilled that Kiernan is playing Sabrina and have no doubt that she will embody the strength, courage and boldness that has made the character a fan favorite.”

Shipka is best known for her role as Sally Draper on the AMC series “Mad Men.” She was most recently seen in FX’s “Feud.”

In addition to Aguirre-Sacas and Goldwater, executive producers on the Sabrina series are Lee Toland Krieger, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. TV. The series had originally been in development at the CW before moving to Netflix in December.

