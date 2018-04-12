Kevin Hart to Host Competition Series ‘TKO: Total Knock Out’ for CBS

Kevin Hart is set to host the upcoming competition series “TKO: Total Knock Out” on CBS, the network announced Thursday.

From executive producer Mark Burnett, the show features people from all walks of life where one player races through obstacles while four other contestants are manning battle stations along the course, firing projectiles in an attempt to knock them off and slow them down. The top two players advance to the final showdown to face off for a cash prize.

“This show is perfectly aligned with my global brand,” Hart said. “The minute Mark Burnett pitched me, I got it and we decided to work together. This show has the potential to make me look tall.”

The 10-episode series will premiere in summer 2018. Hart will also serve as an executive producer. Hart joining the series comes just two months after it was announced his frequent collaborator Dwayne Johnson is set to host and executive produce “The Titan Games” for NBC.

Hart is one of the most well-known entertainers and businessmen working today. He is currently performing on his latest world stand up tour, dubbed “Kevin Hart: The Irresponsible Tour.” His next film, “Night School,” in which he stars and also produced and co-wrote, is set to bow in September.

His memoir, “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons,” debuted at number on the New York Times Best Sellers list in 2017. Hart also starred in the blockbuster film “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” which has grossed over $900 million at the box office and has become Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing domestic film of all time.

Hart is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams LLC.

“TKO: Total Knock Out” will be produced by MGM Television and HartBeat Productions and distributed internationally by MGM. Burnett, Barry Poznick and Hart are executive producers.