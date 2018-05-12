Kevin James Comedy ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Canceled After Two Seasons

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kevin Can Wait” has been canceled by CBS after two season, Variety has learned.

The CBS sitcom stars Kevin James, Leah Remini, Taylor Spreitler, Mary-Charles Jones, James DiGiacomo, Ryan Cartwright, Lenny Venito, Gary Valentine, and Leonard Earl Howze. James, Rock Reuben, Rob Long, Jeff Sussman, Andy Fickman, Tony Sheehan, and Steve Mosko are executive producers for Sony Pictures TV and CBS Television Studios.

Kevin Can Wait” underwent a creative overhaul between seasons one and two, with original co-star Erinn Hayes’ character written off the show and Remini joining the cast, reuniting James with his former “King of Queens” co-star.

But the show still saw a big ratings slide in its second season. The cancelation after investing in two seasons is a tough cut for Sony Pictures Television, which will shop the series to other buyers.

CBS has cleaned house of underperforming shows as it prepares to unveil its 2018-19 season plans to advertisers at Carnegie Hall in New York on Wednesday. The ax fell today on drama “Scorpion” and comedy “Superior Donuts.” First-season comedies “Living Biblically” and “9JKL” are not expected to be renewed.

More TV

  • Kevin James Comedy 'Kevin Can Wait'

    Kevin James Comedy 'Kevin Can Wait' Canceled After Two Seasons

    “Kevin Can Wait” has been canceled by CBS after two season, Variety has learned. The CBS sitcom stars Kevin James, Leah Remini, Taylor Spreitler, Mary-Charles Jones, James DiGiacomo, Ryan Cartwright, Lenny Venito, Gary Valentine, and Leonard Earl Howze. James, Rock Reuben, Rob Long, Jeff Sussman, Andy Fickman, Tony Sheehan, and Steve Mosko are executive producers […]

  • Greg Berlanti Remote Controlled Podcast

    2018 Upfront Season: Reboots, Multicams Aplenty as Volume Drops and Greg Berlanti Rocks

    “Kevin Can Wait” has been canceled by CBS after two season, Variety has learned. The CBS sitcom stars Kevin James, Leah Remini, Taylor Spreitler, Mary-Charles Jones, James DiGiacomo, Ryan Cartwright, Lenny Venito, Gary Valentine, and Leonard Earl Howze. James, Rock Reuben, Rob Long, Jeff Sussman, Andy Fickman, Tony Sheehan, and Steve Mosko are executive producers […]

  • Bella Thorne'Midnight Sun' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Bella Thorne, Josh Hartnett to Attend New Festival in Sardinia

    “Kevin Can Wait” has been canceled by CBS after two season, Variety has learned. The CBS sitcom stars Kevin James, Leah Remini, Taylor Spreitler, Mary-Charles Jones, James DiGiacomo, Ryan Cartwright, Lenny Venito, Gary Valentine, and Leonard Earl Howze. James, Rock Reuben, Rob Long, Jeff Sussman, Andy Fickman, Tony Sheehan, and Steve Mosko are executive producers […]

  • Alison Brie Danielle Brooks Sarah Gadon

    Women of Netflix, Gabrielle Carteris on the Need for Female Mentorship in TV

    “Kevin Can Wait” has been canceled by CBS after two season, Variety has learned. The CBS sitcom stars Kevin James, Leah Remini, Taylor Spreitler, Mary-Charles Jones, James DiGiacomo, Ryan Cartwright, Lenny Venito, Gary Valentine, and Leonard Earl Howze. James, Rock Reuben, Rob Long, Jeff Sussman, Andy Fickman, Tony Sheehan, and Steve Mosko are executive producers […]

  • AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Live Show

    NBC Sets Winter Edition of 'America's Got Talent'

    “Kevin Can Wait” has been canceled by CBS after two season, Variety has learned. The CBS sitcom stars Kevin James, Leah Remini, Taylor Spreitler, Mary-Charles Jones, James DiGiacomo, Ryan Cartwright, Lenny Venito, Gary Valentine, and Leonard Earl Howze. James, Rock Reuben, Rob Long, Jeff Sussman, Andy Fickman, Tony Sheehan, and Steve Mosko are executive producers […]

  • 'Superior Donuts' Canceled After Two Seasons

    'Superior Donuts' Canceled After Two Seasons at CBS

    “Kevin Can Wait” has been canceled by CBS after two season, Variety has learned. The CBS sitcom stars Kevin James, Leah Remini, Taylor Spreitler, Mary-Charles Jones, James DiGiacomo, Ryan Cartwright, Lenny Venito, Gary Valentine, and Leonard Earl Howze. James, Rock Reuben, Rob Long, Jeff Sussman, Andy Fickman, Tony Sheehan, and Steve Mosko are executive producers […]

  • 'Scorpion' Canceled After Four Seasons at

    'Scorpion' Canceled After Four Seasons at CBS

    “Kevin Can Wait” has been canceled by CBS after two season, Variety has learned. The CBS sitcom stars Kevin James, Leah Remini, Taylor Spreitler, Mary-Charles Jones, James DiGiacomo, Ryan Cartwright, Lenny Venito, Gary Valentine, and Leonard Earl Howze. James, Rock Reuben, Rob Long, Jeff Sussman, Andy Fickman, Tony Sheehan, and Steve Mosko are executive producers […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad