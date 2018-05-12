Kevin James Comedy ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Canceled After Two Seasons

“Kevin Can Wait” has been canceled by CBS after two season, Variety has learned.

The CBS sitcom stars Kevin James, Leah Remini, Taylor Spreitler, Mary-Charles Jones, James DiGiacomo, Ryan Cartwright, Lenny Venito, Gary Valentine, and Leonard Earl Howze. James, Rock Reuben, Rob Long, Jeff Sussman, Andy Fickman, Tony Sheehan, and Steve Mosko are executive producers for Sony Pictures TV and CBS Television Studios.

“Kevin Can Wait” underwent a creative overhaul between seasons one and two, with original co-star Erinn Hayes’ character written off the show and Remini joining the cast, reuniting James with his former “King of Queens” co-star.

But the show still saw a big ratings slide in its second season. The cancelation after investing in two seasons is a tough cut for Sony Pictures Television, which will shop the series to other buyers.

CBS has cleaned house of underperforming shows as it prepares to unveil its 2018-19 season plans to advertisers at Carnegie Hall in New York on Wednesday. The ax fell today on drama “Scorpion” and comedy “Superior Donuts.” First-season comedies “Living Biblically” and “9JKL” are not expected to be renewed.