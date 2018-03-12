Keshet Buys Majority Stake in Greenbird Media

JERUSALEM — Keshet International, the global production and distribution arm of Israeli media giant Keshet, will acquire a majority stake in UK production company incubator, investor and biz accelerator Greenbird Media.

Greenbird, a venture from Jamie Munro and Stuart Mullin, was founded in 2012.

The terms of the deal state that KI, known for “Homeland,” “The A Word” and “Rising Star,” will become distribution partner for Greenbird Media’s production companies and boost its roster with more entertainment and factual content, while Greenbird will continue to guide its independent producers in terms of funding and licensing deals for creative productions

KI has outposts in Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, Tel Aviv and Mexico City. Previous shareholding of Greenbird was with BBC Worldwide, which the deal stipulates will now be held by KI.

“Greenbird Media, with its entrepreneurial and creative culture, is the perfect match for us,” said Alon Shtruzman, CEO of KI. “We share similar philosophies and values, and by combining KI’s global footprint with Greenbird Media’s stellar team, I see limitless possibilities and accelerated growth.”

In a press release distributed Monday, Greenbird Media Joint Managing Director Jamie Munro welcomed the deal.

“It’s time for us to take our next step,” he said. “We are excited about working with Keshet International who are a like-minded, successful, international partner with an inherent commercial drive which will help us to continue to deliver the support we provide for the amazing production companies we work with.”