Kenneth Branagh will Produce and Star in ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’

CREDIT: Aflo/REX/Shutterstock

Kenneth Branagh will star in, and produce, “A Gentleman in Moscow,” the TV adaptation of Amor Towles’ novel.

Entertainment One will produce and Tom Harper (“Peaky Blinders”) will direct the series, which is set in Russia, starts in the 1920s and spans 30 years. It tells the story of a man ordered to spend the rest of his life inside a luxury hotel. Branagh will play the lead, Count Alexander Rostov.

“Ken is a world class talent celebrated for portraying captivating and layered characters, and Tom is a master at crafting gripping and thought-provoking television,” said Mark Gordon, eOne’s president and chief content officer, film, television, and digital.

Branagh and Gordon recently worked together on the “Murder on the Orient Express” feature film, and have also worked together on “Warm Springs” for HBO and Disney’s “Swing Kids.”

Harper will produce the series, alongside Xavier Marchand of Moonriver Content. “’A Gentleman in Moscow’ is a life-affirming book full of humor and charm that brings together the profound, the political and the personal,” Harper said. “I am thrilled to be working with Ken, whose masterful talent will allow us to bring this extraordinary story to life.”

No broadcast or platforms partner has been announced for the project. International rights reside with eOne.

