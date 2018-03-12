Ken Dodd, Veteran British Entertainer, Dies at 90

Legendary British comedian Ken Dodd has died after a long career in show business. The comic and entertainer, beloved of generations of Britons, died in Liverpool, in the house in which he grew up. He was 90.

Dodd had recently returned home after a lengthy spell of hospital treatment for a chest infection. He married his long-term partner, Anne Jones, days before his death.

Dodd was held in high regard in the U.K. for his family-friendly jokes and Vaudeville-like routine, which entertained the public for decades. He created the “Diddy Men” characters and was famous for his “tickling stick.” His catchphrase was: “How tickled I am!”

Dodd lived in the Liverpudlian suburb of Knotty Ash, a location he worked into his act. City officials in Liverpool have ordered flags be flown at half-mast above a number of civic buildings, including the town hall and central library, the BBC reported.

Dodd began performing in the 1950s. His style and delivery was reminiscent of the classic entertainers of yesteryear. Dodd’s publicist described his client as “one of the last music-hall greats.” A singer as well as a comedian, Dodd also released many singles, with numerous chart-making hit. “Happiness” was his most famous song.

The comedian was involved in a high-profile tax-evasion trial in 1989. He enjoyed a resurgence in popularity after being acquitted of all charges. Famous for his work ethic and for gigs that lasted hours, he was touring until last year, when ill health forced him to pull out of a series of dates.

Dodd was knighted in 2017.