Kelly Clarkson: 10 Funny Moments From Her TCA Panel for ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson is pretty much the definition of “bubbly.” The latest star to join the coaching staff of NBC’s “The Voice” brought her folksy charm to Pasadena, Calif., on Tuesday to talk up her debut on the show that returns for Season 14 on Feb. 26.

Credit Clarkson for accentuating the positive and not taking a shot at the show that made her famous, “American Idol,” which is getting a reboot on ABC shortly after “Voice” returns.

Here are 10 fun moments from the panel featuring Clarkson, “Voice” Season 13 winner Chris Blue and executive producer Audrey Morrissey.