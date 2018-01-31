Animation Exec Katie Krentz Signs Overall Deal With CBS TV Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran animation executive Katie Krentz has signed an overall deal with CBS Television Studios. It is the first such agreement for Krentz, who recently wrapped a five-year tenure at Cartoon Network, where she was senior director of development.

“Making the transition from executive to producer felt like the natural next step for me, and I’m so excited,” said Krentz. “I look forward to working with CBS Television Studios to build an animation pipeline where we can create and showcase innovative animated content from the most unique voices in the space.”

Krentz developed 35 pilots and over 15 series during her time at Cartoon Network. There she earned a reputation for shepherding artist-driven programming such as the Emmy-winning limited series, “Over the Garden Wall.” Among the other shows she developed are “Steven Universe,” “We Bare Bears,” “Uncle Grandpa,” “Clarence,” and “OK K.O! Let’s Be Heroes,” as well as the upcoming “Apple and Onion,” “Summer Camp Island,” and “Craig of the Creek.” Krentz also developed “Close Enough” for TBS.

Prior to her time at Cartoon Network, Krentz spent six years at 20th Century Fox Television, where she worked on “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” “American Dad,” “King of the Hill,” “Futurama,” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

Krentz’s deal is the first with a comedy-animation producer for CBS Television Studios, which produces Stephen Colbert and Chris Licht’s “Our Cartoon President” for Showtime.