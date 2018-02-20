You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Katie Holmes to Star in Ilene Chaiken-Melissa Scrivner Love Fox Drama Pilot

Katie Holmes has been cast in the lead role of the untitled drama pilot at Fox that hails from Ilene Chaiken and Melissa Scrivner Love, Variety has learned.

Holmes will play FBI Special Agent Hazel Otis, who is in the midst of investigating a domestic terrorism threat when a personal indiscretion – an affair with a prominent general – shatters her life and threatens her career at the FBI. Now labeled “the mistress,” Otis begins to rebuild her personal life and professional reputation.

In addition to starring, Holmes will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

Holmes most recently starred in the Steven Soderbergh film “Logan Lucky” and will appear in the upcoming crime drama “Ocean’s 8.” She made her feature directorial debut with the film “All We Had” in 2016. On the television side, Holmes is perhaps best known for playing Joey on the popular drama “Dawson’s Creek.” She has also recently appeared in the mini-series “The Kennedys: Decline and Fall” as Jackie Kennedy and in the Showtime drama “Ray Donovan.”

She is repped by ICM, Untitled Entertainment, and Robert Offer of Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

Chaiken and Scrivner Love serve as writers and executive producers. Judy Smith will also executive produce with Oly Obst and Holmes. 20th Century Fox Television will produce with 3 Arts Entertainment.

Chaiken was the showrunner on Fox’s top-rated series “Empire” until the midseason of the show’s current fourth season. She has stepped back from that role in order to focus on developing new projects with Brett Mahoney taking over as showrunner. She remains an executive producer on “Empire.” She re-upped her overall deal at 20th TV last summer and is currently working on the reboot of “The L Word” at Showtime. Scrivner Love previously wrote for and co-executive produced the Fox series “Rosewood.” Her other credits include “Person of Interest” and “CSI: Miami.”

 

