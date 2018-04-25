You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kathy Bates, Teller’s Characters in ‘Big Bang Theory’ Finale Revealed

"The Proposal Proposal" -- Pictured: Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). Amy gives Sheldon an answer to his proposal while Howard and Bernadette struggle with some unexpected news, on the 11th season premiere of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Monday, Sept. 25 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. ÃÂ© 2016 WBEI. All rights reserved.
CREDIT: Michael Yarish

The season 11 finale of “The Big Bang Theory” will hear wedding bells ringing for Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), with a wedding guest list full of guest stars, including the previously announced Kathy Bates and comedian Teller, who will play Amy’s parents, Variety has learned.

Neither performer has appeared on the series before, but Amy’s mother has previously been described as controlling and overprotective. Bates will replace Annie O’Donnell, who briefly appeared as Mrs. Fowler in a 2010 episode.

Other guest stars in this finale episode include “Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill, Lauren Lapkus, and Jerry O’Connell, the latter of whom plays Sheldon’s brother, Georgie. Hamill’s role has not yet been announced, and it is unclear if he will play himself like fellow “Star Wars” alums Carrie Fisher and James Earl Jones, who both previously appeared on the show.

Laurie Metcalf as Sheldon’s mom, Mary, Courtney Henggeler as Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy, John Ross Bowie as Barry Kripke, Brian Posehn as Bert and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” star Will Wheaton as himself will all return in their previous roles.

The Big Bang Theory” finale will air May 10 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

