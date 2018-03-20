Kathy Bates to Return for ‘American Horror Story’ Season 8

“American Horror Story” co-creator and writer Ryan Murphy has said that Kathy Bates will return to the series for its eighth season, along with Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

Bates appeared in “AHS: Coven,” “AHS: Freak Show,” “AHS: Hotel,” and “AHS: Roanoke” before taking off last season, “AHS: Cult,” to star in Netflix comedy series “Disjointed.” The show has since been cancelled after one season.

Murphy told Entertainment Weekly that Bates, Paulson and Peters will be the three leads for the next season. “Kathy and Sarah Paulson have a lot of great stuff to get to do,” Murphy said. “So, with Evan Peters, the three of them are the leads this year.” Paulson and Peters have had roles in every season of the slasher drama. In the most recent season, Peters played a cult leader who pursues political power following Donald Trump’s presidential win, while Paulson played a woman traumatized by the victory.

Murphy, the cast, and crew typically wait closer until the premiere date to announce the theme for each season, leaving fans of the scary anthology to speculate and search for small clues. Social media users are currently convinced that season 8 will be titled “Radioactive.”

When EW asked Murphy about the buzz, he responded, “I heard about that rumor. Well, that’s based on a fact that we’ve cleared a lot of titles for that show.” He continued, “It’s an interesting idea. I can neither confirm nor deny.”