Katherine Pope Joins Charter Communications as Head of Original Content

Charter Communications has recruited TV veteran Katherine Pope to spearhead its growing original programming efforts.

Pope will serve as senior VP and head of original content, working from Los Angeles and reporting to Charter senior executive VP David Ellen. Pope is an alum of NBC and Chernin Entertainment. She joins Charter after spending the past two and a half years heading television for Jeff Robinov’s Studio 8 venture.

“We are very pleased and incredibly excited to have Katherine Pope leading original content creation for Charter,” said Ellen. “Katherine’s creativity, strategic prowess, and wealth of industry knowledge will play an instrumental role in positioning Charter as an industry leader in the creation and distribution of high-quality, original entertainment that will further differentiate Charter’s market-leading video products in ways that create value and drive subscribership.”

Pope will oversee Charter’s burgeoning effort to develop exclusive original content to premiere first on the cable system, which ranks as the nation’s second-largest (behind Comcast) with about 17 million video subscribers. Charter has worked agreements to develop original content into its recent carriage deals with Viacom and AMC Networks, among other programmers.

“I’m excited to partner with networks, studios, and creators to build a high-quality original content experience for Charter’s wide-reaching and diverse audience,” said Pope. “I look forward to working with David and the extraordinary team at Charter.”

Pope launched the TV division at Chernin Entertainment at its founding in 2009, where she spearheaded such series as Fox’s “New Girl” and “Terra Nova.” Before that she spent a decade as a top creative executive at the NBC network and its studio arm.