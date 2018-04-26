You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Orders Sci-Fi Series ‘Another Life’ Starring Katee Sackhoff

Netflix has given a series order to the sci-fi drama “Another Life.”

The series will star Katee Sackhoff as astronaut Niko Breckenridge as she leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As she and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission. Netflix has ordered a 10-episode first season.

Sackhoff is perhaps best known for her role as Captain Kara “Starbuck” Thrace in “Battlestar Galactica.” She also starred in the series “Longmire,” which originally aired on A&E before moving to Netflix for its final two seasons. She also recently appeared on CW’s “The Flash” in the role of Amunet Black. She is repped by UTA, Bleu, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Aaron Martin is the creator and showrunner of “Another Life.” Noreen Halpern will executive produce. Halfire Entertainment, which produces the Netflix series “Alias Grace,” will produce.

Deadline first reported the series order.

    Netflix has given a series order to the sci-fi drama "Another Life." The series will star Katee Sackhoff as astronaut Niko Breckenridge as she leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As she and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a […]

    Netflix has given a series order to the sci-fi drama “Another Life.” The series will star Katee Sackhoff as astronaut Niko Breckenridge as she leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As she and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a […]

    Netflix has given a series order to the sci-fi drama “Another Life.” The series will star Katee Sackhoff as astronaut Niko Breckenridge as she leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As she and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a […]

    Netflix has given a series order to the sci-fi drama “Another Life.” The series will star Katee Sackhoff as astronaut Niko Breckenridge as she leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As she and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a […]

    Netflix has given a series order to the sci-fi drama “Another Life.” The series will star Katee Sackhoff as astronaut Niko Breckenridge as she leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As she and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a […]

    Netflix has given a series order to the sci-fi drama “Another Life.” The series will star Katee Sackhoff as astronaut Niko Breckenridge as she leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As she and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a […]

    Netflix has given a series order to the sci-fi drama “Another Life.” The series will star Katee Sackhoff as astronaut Niko Breckenridge as she leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As she and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a […]

