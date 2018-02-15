Kat Dennings Joins ABC Comedy Pilot Based on ‘How May We Hate You’

Kat Dennings has snagged one of the lead roles in the upcoming ABC comedy pilot based on the book and blog “How May We Hate You,” Variety has learned.

The currently untitled single-camera, workplace ensemble comedy centers on two guest service associates at a high-end resort and the co-workers and guests that they’re stuck with for eight to sixteen hours a day.

Dennings will play Ellie, a guest services specialist forced to wear a plastic smile as she deals with hotel clientele who pay more per night than she pays in rent each month. In debt from three botched attempts at different grad schools, Ellie is making ends meet by working beside her best friend Gabe at a high-end hotel. Dennings will also receive a producer credit on the show.

She is best known for her lead role on the hit CBS comedy “2 Broke Girls,” which ended after six seasons last year. She has also appeared in the first two installments of the Marvel film series “Thor” and played memorable roles in films like “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist” and “40 Year Old Virgin.”

Justin Noble will write and executive produce the project, with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment executive producing. Wendi Trilling of TrillTV will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce with ABC Studios. The viral Tumblr and subsequent book on which the show is based was created by Anna Drezen and Todd Dakotah Briscoe.