JustJenn Productions Inks First-Look Deal With Entertainment One (EXCLUSIVE)

Jennifer Graziano’s JustJenn Productions has signed a first-look deal with Entertainment One (eOne), Variety has learned exclusively. The deal will see JustJenn develop and co-produce unscripted content with eOne.

“Jennifer is a powerhouse in front of and behind the camera. Her instinct for finding and delivering must-see content with superb characters made Mob Wives a standout success and created a prominent brand,” said Tara Long, eOne’s executive vice president of alternative programming. “We can’t wait to tap into her creative vision and ability to tell compelling stories with this partnership.”

Graziano founded JustJenn Productions with the launch of “Mob Wives,” VH1’s hit reality television show following the lives of four Staten Island women, each with their own alleged Mafia connection. As the series creator and executive producer, Graziano expanded the show into a successful franchise, adding the spin-offs “Mob Wives: Chicago,” “Big Ang,” and “Miami Monkey.” Graziano has since expanded JustJenn into both unscripted and scripted television, having shows in development at both CBS Studios and HBO, where she wrote a pilot script for a series she created under her namesake banner. Graziano is repped by UTA and Bloom, Hergott, Diemer, Rosenthal, LaViolette, Feldman, Schenkman and Goodman.

“I’ve been carefully looking for a partner to help take my many ideas from concept to screen,” said Graziano. “Tara and the amazing team at eOne came highly recommended from network executive friends. We’ve already hit the ground running and I couldn’t be happier in this new deal. Not only am I thrilled that JustJenn will now have an LA presence, but their super aggressive, precise approach is just what I have been looking for.”

eOne‘s alternative programming slate includes the recently-premiered “Death Row Chronicles” for BET, “LA Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later,” and “Mary Mary” for WE tv among many other shows.