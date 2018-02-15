‘Originals’ Creator Julie Plec to Direct ‘Roswell’ Reboot Pilot at CW

Julie Plec will direct and executive produce the pilot of the “Roswell” reboot at the CW, Variety has learned.

If the project is ordered to series, Plec would also serve as an executive producer on the series through her My So-Called Company production banner.

This is the latest chapter in Plec’s longstanding relationship with the CW. She is the creator of the CW drama “The Originals,” which returns for its fifth and final season in April. She was also the showrunner and co-developer of the CW’s “Vampire Diaries” series, which ran for eight seasons. Plec also recently directed an episode of the hit CW drama “Riverdale.”

The untitled “Roswell” project would follow the daughter of undocumented immigrants who reluctantly returns to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico. There she discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.

Like the original series, this project would be based on the “Roswell High” book series by Melinda Metz. Carina Adly MacKenzie will write and executive produce. Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin Television will executive produce, with Lawrence Bender and Kevin Kelly Brown also executive producing. Brown was previously an executive producer on the original series. Amblin Television and Bender Brown Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.