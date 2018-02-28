Julia Roberts Starts Work on Amazon’s ‘Homecoming’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Julia Roberts is making her “Homecoming.”

Production has started on Amazon’s new series “Homecoming,” which marks Roberts’ television series debut.

The series, which hails from Universal Cable Productions, is based on the hit podcast from Gimlet Media, a psychological and political thriller about a caseworker at a secret government facility and a soldier eager to rejoin civilian life. “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail will be directing all 10 episodes, which were written by the creators of the podcast, Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. Bobby Cannavale, who also worked with Esmail on “Mr. Robot,” and Stephan James (“Shots Fired”) will co-star in the project.

“Homecoming” is the first project to shoot in Universal Studios’ newly constructed production facilities. Two stages have been joined into one 36,000-square-foot production space with a grid height of 51 feet, along with other high-tech innovations.

Amazon Studios gave a two-season, straight-to-series order to “Homecoming,” which will premiere globally on the streaming service.

The series is produced by Esmail through his production company Esmail Corp; as well as “Mr. Robot” executive producer Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content; Horowitz and Bloomberg; and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg, and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media. Roberts will also serve as executive producer through her production company, Red Om Films.