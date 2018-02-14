Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is ‘Ready to Rock’ in Breast Cancer Battle Update

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is “ready to rock” following her recent breast cancer surgery.

On Wednesday, Louis-Dreyfus posted her “first post-op photo” on Instagram and Twitter, saying “Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, ‘f- you!'”

The “Seinfeld” and “Veep” actress announced in September that she had been diagnosed with cancer and has been giving updates on her health via social media for the past six months. “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay and “Orange is the New Black’s” Uzo Aduba offered their support for her post-op photo in the Instagram comments, with Hargitay writing “Love you” and Abuda saying “Welcome back” with emojis.

Louis-Dreyfus, who recently broke the record for the most Emmy wins in the same category, after snagging her sixth trophy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her work on “Veep,” has also used her diagnosis as an opportunity to advocate for universal healthcare. In her September announcement, she wrote she is lucky to have “the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance though my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”