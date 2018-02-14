You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is ‘Ready to Rock’ in Breast Cancer Battle Update

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All
Julia Louis Dreyfus
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is “ready to rock” following her recent breast cancer surgery.

On Wednesday, Louis-Dreyfus posted her “first post-op photo” on Instagram and Twitter, saying “Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, ‘f- you!'”

The “Seinfeld” and “Veep” actress announced in September that she had been diagnosed with cancer and has been giving updates on her health via social media for the past six months. “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay and “Orange is the New Black’s” Uzo Aduba offered their support for her post-op photo in the Instagram comments, with Hargitay writing “Love you” and Abuda saying “Welcome back” with emojis.

Louis-Dreyfus, who recently broke the record for the most Emmy wins in the same category, after snagging her sixth trophy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her work on “Veep,” has also used her diagnosis as an opportunity to advocate for universal healthcare. In her September announcement, she wrote she is lucky to have “the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance though my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

More TV

  • Julia Louis Dreyfus

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is 'Ready to Rock' in Breast Cancer Battle Update

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus is “ready to rock” following her recent breast cancer surgery. On Wednesday, Louis-Dreyfus posted her “first post-op photo” on Instagram and Twitter, saying “Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, ‘f- you!’” The “Seinfeld” and “Veep” actress announced in September that she had been diagnosed with cancer […]

  • Red Arrow, Don Carmody Team for

    Red Arrow, Don Carmody Team for Female-Driven Poaching Drama ‘Bloodhorn’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus is “ready to rock” following her recent breast cancer surgery. On Wednesday, Louis-Dreyfus posted her “first post-op photo” on Instagram and Twitter, saying “Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, ‘f- you!’” The “Seinfeld” and “Veep” actress announced in September that she had been diagnosed with cancer […]

  • Black Lightning -- "The Resurrection" --

    CW Plans Sunday Primetime Block for 2018-19 Season

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus is “ready to rock” following her recent breast cancer surgery. On Wednesday, Louis-Dreyfus posted her “first post-op photo” on Instagram and Twitter, saying “Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, ‘f- you!’” The “Seinfeld” and “Veep” actress announced in September that she had been diagnosed with cancer […]

  • RuPaul First Emmy Nomination

    'Grace and Frankie' Renewed for Season 5, Books RuPaul as a Guest Star

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus is “ready to rock” following her recent breast cancer surgery. On Wednesday, Louis-Dreyfus posted her “first post-op photo” on Instagram and Twitter, saying “Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, ‘f- you!’” The “Seinfeld” and “Veep” actress announced in September that she had been diagnosed with cancer […]

  • TBS Gives Pilot Order to Lena

    TBS Gives Pilot Order to Lena Waithe Comedy 'Twenties'

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus is “ready to rock” following her recent breast cancer surgery. On Wednesday, Louis-Dreyfus posted her “first post-op photo” on Instagram and Twitter, saying “Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, ‘f- you!’” The “Seinfeld” and “Veep” actress announced in September that she had been diagnosed with cancer […]

  • Felicia Day The Magicians Syfy

    Felicia Day Previews Her 'Magicians' Character's Motivations

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus is “ready to rock” following her recent breast cancer surgery. On Wednesday, Louis-Dreyfus posted her “first post-op photo” on Instagram and Twitter, saying “Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, ‘f- you!’” The “Seinfeld” and “Veep” actress announced in September that she had been diagnosed with cancer […]

  • Scott Baio Sexual Assult Accusations Press

    Alexander Polinsky Alleges Scott Baio Exposed Himself on Set, Sexually Harassed Him With Homophobic Slurs

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus is “ready to rock” following her recent breast cancer surgery. On Wednesday, Louis-Dreyfus posted her “first post-op photo” on Instagram and Twitter, saying “Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, ‘f- you!’” The “Seinfeld” and “Veep” actress announced in September that she had been diagnosed with cancer […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad