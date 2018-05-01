HBO, Sky to Co-Produce Comedy Series ‘Sally4Ever’ From Julia Davis

Sky and HBO have ordered a new comedy series titled “Sally4Ever” from Julia Davis.

The series, a Sky original co-produced with HBO, follows the life of Sally (Catherine Shepherd), a soon-to-be promoted marketer who, for 10 years, has lived a comfortable and dull suburban life with David (Alex Macqueen). But on the night he asks her to marry him, Sally has a crisis and embarks on a wild affair with Emma (Davis), a seductive, charismatic, boho actress, singer, musician, poet and author. Before Sally knows it, Emma has moved in, rearranged the furniture and her life.

“I’m so excited to be making this project with Various Artists Ltd for Sky and HBO, and am incredibly lucky to be working with such an outstanding cast and receiving such great support and creative guidance from Sky and HBO,” Davis said.

The series will also star Julian Barratt, Joanna Scanlan, Mark Gatiss, and Felicity Montagu. It will consist of seven half-hour episodes and is currently in production in the UK. It is being made for Sky and HBO by production companies Hush Ho and Various Artists Ltd. The Sky/HBO original production will be available on Sky One and streaming service Now TV later this year.

Davis previously created the series “Camping,” which is currently being adapted for American audiences at HBO by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

In April of last year, HBO and Sky announced a $250 million co-production deal to develop series that can be exploited globally in both HBO and Sky’s home markets and via international distribution elsewhere.