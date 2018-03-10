Univision News Anchor Jorge Ramos to Appear on Telemundo Newscast

Univision chief news anchor Jorge Ramos is making a surprising stop on a media tour to promote his new book: Telemundo’s nightly newscast.

Ramos, the longtime face of Univision News, will be featured on the March 12 edition of “Noticias Telemundo” in a conversation with Telemundo’s chief anchor, Jose Diaz-Balart, to promote Ramos’ book “Stranger: The Challenge of a Latino Immigrant in the Trump Era.” The segment was taped at a bookstore in Coral Gables, Fla. The pair discuss the state of Latino communities in the U.S., the Trump presidency, activism,and journalism as well as the book.

The meeting of the rival anchors is a first for a program to air either of the two TV networks that dominate the Spanish-language market in the U.S.

“This Noticias Telemundo initiative strengthens our shared commitment to the Latino community at a time when journalism has become of vital importance for us,” Díaz-Balart said.

Univision and Telemundo have maintained a fierce rivalry that has often forced actors and producers to pick sides when it comes to finding work — more so than the mainstream English-language outlets. That makes the sit-down between Diaz-Balart and Ramos that much more significant. It reflects the sense of crisis among many in the Latino community given the Trump administration’s agenda on immigration and other issues.

“This is the first time we are doing this. We’ve owed it to each other for the last 30 years,” Ramos said.

Ramos famously challenged then-candidate Donald Trump during the early weeks of his presidential campaign in 2015 after Trump asserted in a speech that undocumented immigrants coming into the U.S. from Mexico were mostly criminals and rapists.

(Pictured: Jose Diaz-Balart and Jorge Ramos)