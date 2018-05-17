Jordan Peele-Produced Nazi Hunter Drama Ordered to Series at Amazon

Amazon has given a straight-to-series order to a new drama that hails from executive producer Jordan Peele.

The series is titled “The Hunt” and follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans. Amazon has ordered a 10-episode first season.

It is based on an original idea, drawing from real-life events, and created by David Weil, who will also write the series and serve as an executive producer. Peele will executive produce via his Monkeypaw Productions banner, along with Monkeypaw’s Win Rosenfeld. Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni from Sonar Entertainment will also executive produce, with Monkeypaw and Sonar producing.

“When David Weil first shared ‘The Hunt’ with me, I immediately knew that we had to be involved,” Peele said. “Its cathartic. Its noir. It’s frighteningly relevant. It’s exactly what I want to see on television. I am thrilled to be working with Amazon in bringing this incredible vision to the world.”

This will mark Peele’s second project with Amazon. He is also an executive producer on an upcoming documentary series examining the case of Lorena Bobbit. He is coming off of an Oscar win for best original screenplay for his film “Get Out.” He is also the co-creator of the TBS comedy series “The Last OG” starring Tracy Morgan. Peele is also set to executive produce a reboot of “Twilight Zone” for CBS All Access and “Lovecraft Country” for HBO.

