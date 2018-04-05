Jordan Peele to Produce Lorena Bobbitt Docuseries for Amazon

Amazon has greenlit a documentary series on Lorena Bobbitt with Jordan Peele attached an executive producer.

The four-part series, titled “Lorena,” will delve into the notorious case of husband and wife John and Lorena Bobbitt. In 1993, Lorena made headlines around the world when she cut off her husband’s penis. She later claimed that she did so after he raped her. The series will examine how the case laid the groundwork for the modern 24-hour news cycle and increasing sensationalistic media coverage. It will also explore the national discussion on domestic and sexual assault in America.

“When we hear the name ‘Bobbitt’ we think of one of the most sensational incidents to ever be catapulted into a full blown media spectacle,” Peele said. “With this project, Lorena has a platform to tell her truth as well as engage in a critical conversation about gender dynamics, abuse, and her demand for justice. This is Lorena’s story and we’re honored to help her tell it.”

Josh Rofé will direct the series. Peele and Win Rosenfeld will executive produce for Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions. Rofé will also executive produce along with Steven J. Berger for Number 19, Jenna Santoianni and Tom Lesinski for Sonar Entertainment.

“Jordan has proven himself as a captivating voice of social critique and we are excited to work with him on this project,” said Heather Schuster, head of unscripted for Amazon Originals. “‘Lorena’ reframes Lorena Bobbitt’s story around issues of sexism and domestic abuse and offers Prime members an exclusive new view into how America got her story wrong and maybe continues to get it wrong.”

Peele is coming off of an Oscar win for best original screenplay for his film “Get Out.” He is also the co-creator of the TBS comedy series “The Last OG” starring Tracy Morgan. Peele is also set to executive produce a reboot of “Twilight Zone” for CBS All Access and “Lovecraft Country” for HBO.