Jon Stewart, Amy Schumer, Tiffany Haddish Set for Comedy Central’s Clusterfest in San Francisco

Jon Stewart, Amy Schumer, Tiffany Haddish, Lonely Island, and Trevor Noah are among the performers set for the second annual Clusterfest comedy and music festival in San Francisco hosted by Comedy Central.

The event is set for June 1-3 at San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Comedy Central has partnered with event firm Superfly to produce the festival.

“After last year’s spectacular success with fans, talent and the entire comedy community, we’d have to be insane to not return for another round,” said Kent Alterman, president of Comedy Central. “While we are concerned anything better than last year might blow Bay Area minds into oblivion, we are prepared to take that chance.”

Other participants will include Jim Jefferies, Third Eye Blind, David Cross, Michael Che, Roy Wood Jr., Maria Bamford, Salt-N-Pepa, Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments, Action Bronson, Desus & Mero, Kyle Mooney & Nathan Fielder’s Video Treasures, This Is Not Happening, Bert Kreischer, and Last Podcast on the Left. FXX comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will have an installation recreating the Paddy’s Pub set that is integral to the show.

“Last year’s Clusterfest exceeded our expectations and we’re excited to build off that success, re-imagining the live comedy experience,” said Jonathan Mayers, co-founder of Superfly. “If timing is everything, we’re exactly where we need to be as we all need to laugh now more than ever.”

Clusterfest is a tentpole of Viacom’s push into the live event business in an effort capitalize on its most established content brands to generate new sources of profit.

(Pictured: Jon Stewart)