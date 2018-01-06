Johnny Galecki Talks Balancing ‘Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Living Biblically,’ ‘Roseanne’

Johnny Galecki, Parick Walsh. Johnny Galecki, right, co-executive producer of the new CBS series "Living Biblically," takes part in a panel discussion on the show with co-executive producer Patrick Walsh at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, in Pasadena, Calif2018 Winter TCA, Pasadena, USA - 06 Jan 2018
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Johnny Galecki is a busy man these days.

In addition to starring in the hit CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” he is also an executive producer on the upcoming CBS comedy “Living Biblically” and will reprise his role as David in ABC’s revival of “Roseanne.”

So how does he balance it all?

“I don’t sleep a lot,” Galecki joked after the “Living Biblically” panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday. “But that’s OK. I’ve always been a workhorse, so I enjoy it. And as I’ve said, the production side is a very different muscle.”

With regards to “Roseanne,” Galecki will appear in just one episode of the nine-episode season due to scheduling issues with his other commitments. But he is open to doing more.

“If they come back next year for another eight or nine I would love to do more than one next year,” he said.

Galecki also addressed the end of “Big Bang Theory.” The megahit series is currently in its eleventh season and has already been renewed for a twelfth, which will likely be its last.

“The only way we’ve discussed wrapping the show is we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes,” he said. “I think at this point everyone is very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

“Living Biblically” is set to premiere on Feb. 26 on CBS. The series, created by Patrick Walsh and based on the book “The Year of Living Biblically” by A.J. Jacobs, follows a man at a crossroads in his life who decides to live strictly in accordance with the Bible. Walsh and Galecki executive produce along with Andrew Haas and Spencer Medoff.

