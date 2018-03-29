John Mulaney to Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut in April

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Mulaney
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

John Mulaney is returning to “Saturday Night Live.”

The former writer on NBC’s long-running sketch show will make his hosting debut on April 14. The news comes just one day after it was announced that Mulaney’s new comedy special, “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City,” will launch on Netflix on May 1. Mulaney previously wrote for “SNL” for six seasons. Jack White will return as musical guest to the “SNL” stage. His third studio album, “Boarding House Reach,” was released on March 23.

Mulaney will host “SNL” one week after “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, who will also be making his debut on the show. “Black Panther” has already grossed over $1.2 billion globally, with the highly-anticipated “Avengers: Infinity War” set for release on April 27. Cardi B will join Boseman as the musical guest. She made history as the first female rapper to land her first three singles in the Billboard chart’s top 10 and is the first female artist to have five top 10 singles simultaneously on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

More TV

  • Roseanne revival

    Trump Hails 'Roseanne' Revival: 'Look at Her Ratings!'

    John Mulaney is returning to “Saturday Night Live.” The former writer on NBC’s long-running sketch show will make his hosting debut on April 14. The news comes just one day after it was announced that Mulaney’s new comedy special, “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City,” will launch on Netflix on May 1. Mulaney previously wrote for […]

  • John Mulaney

    John Mulaney to Make 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Debut in April

    John Mulaney is returning to “Saturday Night Live.” The former writer on NBC’s long-running sketch show will make his hosting debut on April 14. The news comes just one day after it was announced that Mulaney’s new comedy special, “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City,” will launch on Netflix on May 1. Mulaney previously wrote for […]

  • Actress Sissy Spacek seen at the

    Sissy Spacek Joins Julia Roberts Amazon Series 'Homecoming'

    John Mulaney is returning to “Saturday Night Live.” The former writer on NBC’s long-running sketch show will make his hosting debut on April 14. The news comes just one day after it was announced that Mulaney’s new comedy special, “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City,” will launch on Netflix on May 1. Mulaney previously wrote for […]

  • Two Outstanding Books Explore the Progress

    Two Outstanding Books Explore the Progress and Pitfalls for Women in TV

    John Mulaney is returning to “Saturday Night Live.” The former writer on NBC’s long-running sketch show will make his hosting debut on April 14. The news comes just one day after it was announced that Mulaney’s new comedy special, “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City,” will launch on Netflix on May 1. Mulaney previously wrote for […]

  • Chelsea Handler Terence Patrick Variety

    Chelsea Handler Signs Universal Television Deal

    John Mulaney is returning to “Saturday Night Live.” The former writer on NBC’s long-running sketch show will make his hosting debut on April 14. The news comes just one day after it was announced that Mulaney’s new comedy special, “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City,” will launch on Netflix on May 1. Mulaney previously wrote for […]

  • Laura Ingraham

    Laura Ingraham Apologizes for Tweet as Advertisers Raise Concerns

    John Mulaney is returning to “Saturday Night Live.” The former writer on NBC’s long-running sketch show will make his hosting debut on April 14. The news comes just one day after it was announced that Mulaney’s new comedy special, “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City,” will launch on Netflix on May 1. Mulaney previously wrote for […]

  • SCANDAL - "Allow Me to Reintroduce

    'Scandal' Cast Talks Show's End, Thanks Fans in New Video

    John Mulaney is returning to “Saturday Night Live.” The former writer on NBC’s long-running sketch show will make his hosting debut on April 14. The news comes just one day after it was announced that Mulaney’s new comedy special, “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City,” will launch on Netflix on May 1. Mulaney previously wrote for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad