John Mulaney to Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut in April

John Mulaney is returning to “Saturday Night Live.”

The former writer on NBC’s long-running sketch show will make his hosting debut on April 14. The news comes just one day after it was announced that Mulaney’s new comedy special, “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City,” will launch on Netflix on May 1. Mulaney previously wrote for “SNL” for six seasons. Jack White will return as musical guest to the “SNL” stage. His third studio album, “Boarding House Reach,” was released on March 23.

Mulaney will host “SNL” one week after “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, who will also be making his debut on the show. “Black Panther” has already grossed over $1.2 billion globally, with the highly-anticipated “Avengers: Infinity War” set for release on April 27. Cardi B will join Boseman as the musical guest. She made history as the first female rapper to land her first three singles in the Billboard chart’s top 10 and is the first female artist to have five top 10 singles simultaneously on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.