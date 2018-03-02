You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

John Moody Out at Fox News After Controversial Olympics Column

Cynthia Littleton

John Moody, the longtime Fox News executive who stirred controversy last month with a column about the U.S. Olympic team, has left the cabler.

Moody was executive VP and executive editor of the all-news cabler. A company spokeswoman confirmed he had retired.

Moody penned a column last month that was critical of aspects of the Team USA at the winter games in PyeongChang, South Korea. He observed that the profile of the athletes was “darker, gayer, different.” The column was subsequently removed from the Fox News website and the company issued a statement saying Moody’s views did not “reflect the values” of Fox News.

Moody had been with Fox News since its inception in 1996. He was closely associated with founder and former CEO Roger Ailes who was ousted in mid-2016 amid a sexual harassment scandal.

CNN was first to report Moody’s exit.

