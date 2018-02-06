Hollywood Mourns ‘Frasier’ Star John Mahoney: ‘The Perfect Comic Actor’

Co-stars and colleagues of John Mahoney paid tribute to the “Frasier” star, who died on Sunday at age 77.
John Cusack, who appeared alongside Mahoney in the 1989 film “Say Anything” called Mahoney a “great actor” and “lovely, kind human.” “Any time you saw him you left feeling better,” Cusack wrote on Twitter.
Director Greg Berlanti posted a series of tweets detailing how supportive Mahoney was of him as a first-time director while they worked together on “The Broken Hearts Club.”
“He never wavered in his belief in me — as a first time director. And he was even more kind than he was brilliant,” Berlanti wrote. “I’ve been blessed in my life but can’t imagine a greater blessing than to work with someone as wonderful as John at the start of my career.”
Casting director Jeff Greenberg wrote, “The great John Mahoney passed away today at age 77. I’ve not known a kinder man nor more brilliant actor. We were all blessed to have spent 11 glorious years together.”
Actor Titus Welliver wrote that the news left him feeling “gutted.” “John Mahoney has left. His kindness,friendship and of course his incredible body of work will never be forgotten. We are fewer,” he wrote.
Ken Jeong and Michael McKean both praised Mahoney’s work, singling out his role in “Say Anything.”
Writer Yashar Ali wrote on Twitter than Mahoney lived down the street from his parents in suburban Chicago. “I can’t begin to describe how kind he was in a 280 character tweet. A wonderful man has passed away at 77 which seems far too young in this case.”
