John Dickerson to Replace Charlie Rose at ‘CBS This Morning’

CBS News is expected to name “Face the Nation” host John Dickerson as the new co-anchor of its “CBS This Morning,” according to two people familiar with the situation, placing the Washington anchor in a role that was previously filled by Charlie Rose. He will join Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell on the A.M. franchise.

CBS News declined to make executives available for comment.

Naming Dickerson to the role will end a period of uncertainty surrounding the program, which has proved to be of growing strategic importance to the network. While “CBS This Morning” trails rivals “Today” and “Good Morning America” on NBC and ABC, respectively, in viewership, ithas made significant ratings strides for CBS with a mix of hard-news focus and serious discussion about the headlines of the day. There are no cooking segments or pet mascots on “CBS This Morning,” though its Saturday broadcast regularly features musical performances by up and coming bands and singers (along with an in-depth report on what makes them different from the rest of the pack).

The show has been without a regular third co-anchor since CBS ousted Rose in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment made against him by employees of his production company as well as staffers at CBS News. “I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate,” Rose said in a statement shortly after the disclsoure.” I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”

Dickerson has enjoyed a fairly quick rise among the CBS News ranks in recent years. He took the reins of the network’s Sunday public-affairs program, “Face the Nation,” in 2015, after a news career largely spent off camera. Dickerson has logged years covering politics for Slate and Time magazine, and spent nearly 20 years in Washington covering the White House, Congress and economics. He authored a longform series on presidential attributes, which won the Ford Prize for Distinguished Reporting on the Presidency.

He had been political director for CBS News since 2011, and an on-air political analyst for CBS News since 2009. His mother was Nancy Dickerson, CBS’ News’ first female correspondent and an associate producer on the first broadcast of “Face the Nation” in 1954.

There is no immediate word on who might fill Dickerson’s role on the Sunday public-affairs program or whether he might try to do both “Nation” and the morning program.