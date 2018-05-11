Joel McHale’s Netflix Show Lands Additional-Episode Order

Daniel Holloway

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale
CREDIT: Greg Gayne/Netflix

Netflix has ordered an additional six episodes of “The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale,” an unscripted comedy show starring Joel McHale. All six new episodes are slated to premiere July 15.

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale” is a half-hour topical series that skewers the latest events in pop culture and news from around the world. It features celebrity guests, comedy sketches, and video clips from TV, sports, politics, celebrity culture, and every corner of the internet. The 13-episode first season launched Feb. 18.

The binge release of the additional episodes breaks from the weekly format of the show’s initial run. Season one’s guests have included Kevin Hart, Kristen Bell, Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Alison Brie, Seth Rogen, Gabriel Iglesias, Bellamy Young,  Susan Kelechi Watson, Anna Faris, Eugenio Derbez, Billy Eichner, and Paul Reiser. McHale serves as executive producer along with Paul Feig, KP Anderson, Jessie Henderson, Brad Stevens, and Boyd Vico.

The series is produced by Pygmy Wolf Productions, Free Period Productions, and Feigco Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television.

