JoAnn Alfano Joins Universal Television as Exec VP of Current Series, New Business Development

JoAnn Alfano is set to join Universal Television as the executive vice president of current series and new business development, the studio announced Thursday.

In her new position, Alfano will oversee and manage all aspects of Universal Television’s current series department and will also help identify development opportunities in the international scripted marketplace, liaising with NBCUniversal International Studios when appropriate. She will report to Universal Television president Pearlena Igbokwe.

“Having someone of JoAnn’s stature join Universal Television is a real coup for us,” Igbokwe said. “I can’t think of anyone more capable or knowledgeable to entrust our beloved series to and we get the added benefit of her international marketplace expertise. #SheSaidYes.”

Alfano has served as executive vice president of scripted programming for NBCUniversal International Studios since 2013. In that role, she was charged with overseeing the expansion of the global scripted business, and supervising the development and production of programming across the NBCUniversal International Television portfolio of companies.

Before joining the International Studios team, Alfano executive produced the hit ABC drama “Resurrection,” which she developed as president of television at Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Prior to that, she was head of programming for Lifetime Television and Lifetime Movie Network, where she oversaw all scripted and unscripted series, movies and mini-series. At Lifetime, she was nominated for an Emmy for her work as executive producer on the hit reality series “Project Runway.”

Alfano has a long history with NBC. She ran both drama and comedy development at the network and was a top executive at NBC’s in-house production unit, then named NBC Studios. Alfano presided over series such as “Will & Grace,” “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “Scrubs” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Later, as President of Broadway Video Television, Alfano developed, executive produced, and won an Emmy award for NBC’s critically-acclaimed comedy “30 Rock.”