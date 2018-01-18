‘Wolf Blitzer’ Accepts Donald Trump Dishonest and Corrupt Media Award on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Wolf Blitzer made a surprise appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday night, except that it wasn’t actually the CNN lead political anchor, but rather Jimmy Kimmel’s father, in a rather meta take on the supposed falsity of the news media.

“Trump continually complains that the coverage by the mainstream media is negative,” Kimmel began. “And that’s true. But of course it’s been negative — when you cover a train wreck, you don’t give equal time to the train.”

Kimmel then cited CNN as one of President Trump’s most disliked news outlets, and introduced “Blitzer,” live via satellite, to receive the Donald Trump Dishonest and Corrupt Media Award for Fake News.

“I have so many people to acknowledge,” said “Blitzer.” “First I’d like to thank our news writers, who tirelessly made up brilliant bulls— all year long. I want to thank our special effects team, who made it look like the president threw paper towels at Puerto Ricans.”

“And most importantly, I want to thank President Trump for this trophy of a child’s fist giving a middle finger.”

“Now wait a second,” cut in Kimmel. “This man isn’t Wolf Blitzer, this is my father. And Dad, I don’t know what you’re up to, but President Trump is right, the news is fake. You’re a fake Wolf Blitzer.”

Kimmel’s mother got in on the action as well, taking a turn as Rachel Maddow — but with banana mini-muffins.

Watch the clip above.