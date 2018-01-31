Stormy Daniels Appears on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ After State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump’s reported paramour and adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night just hours after Trump finished his first State of the Union speech.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Cliffords, kicked off the segment by watching the State of the Union address with Kimmel.

“Okay, enough of this,” Kimmel said, pulling out a puppet version of Trump. “Stormy, show me on the puppet what he did to you.” To which Cliffords pulled out a puppet in her shape with tape over its eyes and looked knowingly at the camera.

“Hmm, kinky,” Kimmel said.

Cliffords was first reported as having had an affair with the president in a January Wall Street Journal article, which stated that Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen had paid Cliffords $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged 2006 affair. Cohen denied the report and provided WSJ with an email that denied having received a settlement from Trump, signed “Stormy Daniels.” Cliffords also released a statement hours before her Kimmel appearance Tuesday dismissing the report.

In his opening monologue, Kimmel referred to a 2011 InTouch interview in which Cliffords had stated “that she could definitely describe Donald Trump’s junk perfectly – if she ever had to. And at long last, that moment has arrived. She has to.”

He addressed some Trump supporters’ claims that having Daniels on the show was disrespectful, referencing Trump having three women who accused Bill Clinton of inappropriate sexual behavior in the audience during a campaign debate with Hillary Clinton.

He asked Cliffords what she thought of the move.

“Odd? No. Dirty, yes? And I know a lot about dirty and even I wouldn’t do that,” she replied.



