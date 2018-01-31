Stormy Daniels Appears on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ After State of the Union Address

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: YouTube

President Donald Trump’s reported paramour and adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night just hours after Trump finished his first State of the Union speech.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Cliffords, kicked off the segment by watching the State of the Union address with Kimmel.

“Okay, enough of this,” Kimmel said, pulling out a puppet version of Trump. “Stormy, show me on the puppet what he did to you.” To which Cliffords pulled out a puppet in her shape with tape over its eyes and looked knowingly at the camera.

“Hmm, kinky,” Kimmel said.

Cliffords was first reported as having had an affair with the president in a January Wall Street Journal article, which stated that Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen had paid Cliffords $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged 2006 affair. Cohen denied the report and provided WSJ with an email that denied having received a settlement from Trump, signed “Stormy Daniels.” Cliffords also released a statement hours before her Kimmel appearance Tuesday dismissing the report.

In his opening monologue, Kimmel referred to a 2011 InTouch interview in which Cliffords had stated “that she could definitely describe Donald Trump’s junk perfectly – if she ever had to. And at long last, that moment has arrived. She has to.”

He addressed some Trump supporters’ claims that having Daniels on the show was disrespectful, referencing Trump having three women who accused Bill Clinton of inappropriate sexual behavior in the audience during a campaign debate with Hillary Clinton.

He asked Cliffords what she thought of the move.

“Odd? No. Dirty, yes? And I know a lot about dirty and even I wouldn’t do that,” she replied.


More TV

  • Stormy Daniels Appears on 'Jimmy Kimmel

    Stormy Daniels Appears on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' After State of the Union Address

    President Donald Trump’s reported paramour and adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night just hours after Trump finished his first State of the Union speech. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Cliffords, kicked off the segment by watching the State of the Union address with Kimmel. “Okay, enough of this,” […]

  • Thursday Night Football

    Fox Poised to Win Rights to 'Thursday Night Football'

    President Donald Trump’s reported paramour and adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night just hours after Trump finished his first State of the Union speech. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Cliffords, kicked off the segment by watching the State of the Union address with Kimmel. “Okay, enough of this,” […]

  • Cyrus Yavneh

    Cyrus Yavneh, '24' and 'Supernatural' Producer, Dies at 75

    President Donald Trump’s reported paramour and adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night just hours after Trump finished his first State of the Union speech. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Cliffords, kicked off the segment by watching the State of the Union address with Kimmel. “Okay, enough of this,” […]

  • News Corp.’s Foxtel Replaces CEO Ahead

    News Corp.’s Foxtel Replaces CEO Ahead of Merger

    President Donald Trump’s reported paramour and adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night just hours after Trump finished his first State of the Union speech. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Cliffords, kicked off the segment by watching the State of the Union address with Kimmel. “Okay, enough of this,” […]

  • Ben Mark Holzberg benmark.ca

    'Star Trek: Discovery': Jason Isaacs Talks Lorca's Mission to 'Make the Empire Great Again'

    President Donald Trump’s reported paramour and adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night just hours after Trump finished his first State of the Union speech. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Cliffords, kicked off the segment by watching the State of the Union address with Kimmel. “Okay, enough of this,” […]

  • 'Roswell' Reboot, Greg Berlanti Football Drama

    'Roswell' Reboot, Greg Berlanti Football Drama Among Six CW Pilot Orders

    President Donald Trump’s reported paramour and adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night just hours after Trump finished his first State of the Union speech. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Cliffords, kicked off the segment by watching the State of the Union address with Kimmel. “Okay, enough of this,” […]

  • E! Developing Drama Based on Power

    E! Developing Drama Inspired by Power 106 DJ Yesi Ortiz (EXCLUSIVE)

    President Donald Trump’s reported paramour and adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night just hours after Trump finished his first State of the Union speech. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Cliffords, kicked off the segment by watching the State of the Union address with Kimmel. “Okay, enough of this,” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad