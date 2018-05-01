You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jimmy Kimmel Debuts ‘Mean Tweets: Avengers Edition’

On Monday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host debuted the latest iteration of his “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets” series: the Avengers edition.

In the same format as previous installments, the stars of “Avengers: Infinity War” read mean tweets that Kimmel’s team pulled from the Internet. Tom Hiddleston, Don Cheadle, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Anthony Mackie, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Rudd, Dave Bautista, Winston Duke, Sebastian Stan, Karen Gillan, Paul Bettany, Chris Pratt and Chris Evans all participated.

Some highlights included Cumberbatch (“Benedict Cumberbatch always looks like he’s had an allergic reaction to bad shrimp”), Bettany (“Paul Bettany — what a c—“), and Boseman (“Okay, how did the coolest blackest dude in the galaxy end up with a whitebread-ass name like Chadwick”).

Evans was so amused by his mean tweet that he could barely finish reading it: “Perhaps Chris Evans is in truth a great actor, but he plays Captain America like a big dumb hunk of s—.” Who can say, though, whether it was this particular tweet that had Evans in stitches — he appeared on “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets #10” and could hardly get through that one either: “Chris Evans is a stupid bearded sweater wearing dumb dork.”

The “Mean Tweets” segments began back in 2012, and has continued since, with special editions like NBA players and musicians.

Watch the full segment above.

