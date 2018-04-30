Jimmy Kimmel Joins ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Man of the House’ as Narrator

Jimmy Kimmel has been cast in the ABC comedy pilot “Man of the House.”

He joins previously announced cast members Alyson Hannigan, Leslie Bibb, Jake Short, Jenna Ortega, and Reece Caddell.

The multi-camera hybrid series, inspired by the life of co-creator Frank Pines, will follow two recently divorced sisters who decide to move in together to raise their kids under one roof. The oldest kid and only son, Bradley, is left to figure out what manhood means in a world where he’s now completely surrounded by females.

Kimmel will provide the voiceover/narration of the grown up version of Jake Short’s character Bradley. Kimmel’s voiceover provides the point of view of Bradley looking back fondly at the women who made him the man he is today.

“I’ve often thought of myself as an ‘Older Bradley’ so that works out well,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel currently hosts the ABC late-night series “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” It was also announced last year that Kimmel and Justin Theroux would partner on a live sitcom special for ABC.

Frank Pines and Vijal Patel are the writers and executive producers. “Scandal” star Kerry Washington will also executive produce via her Simpson Street banner, with Simpson Street’s Pilar Savone also executive producing. Gail Berman and Joe Earley of The Jackal Group will also executive produce. ABC Studios will produce the series with The Jackal Group.