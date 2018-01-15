Comedy Central Renews ‘Jim Jefferies Show,’ Sets Nikki Glaser Sirius XM Morning Show

Comedy Central has renewed “The Jim Jefferies Show” and ordered a new Sirius XM morning show with Nikki Glaser, the network announced Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

“The Jim Jefferies Show” has been ordered for a twenty-episode second season. Each week, Jefferies tackles the week’s top stories through desk pieces and remote segments. In Season 1, he took on topics such as gun control, big game hunting, the National Anthem protests, and sexual harassment.

Jefferies, Scott Zabielski, Jason Reich and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Alex Murray and Tim Sarkes are the executive producers on the series. Adam Londy and Daniel Wolfberg are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.

Glaser will host “You Up with Nikki Glaser,” Comedy Central’s first ever live daily morning show, which will air on Sirius XM’s Comedy Central Radio. It will premiere in February and will broadcast live every Monday through Thursday from 10:00 am to noon ET / 7:00 am to 9:00 am PT with repeats throughout the week.

Glaser and her best friend and touring buddy, Tom Thakkar, will share about their personal lives, get and give perspective on dating and sex, dissect pop culture, and more. The show marks the second original show to launch on Comedy Central Radio following “The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Dan Soder.”