Judy Greer Joins Jim Carrey in Showtime Series ‘Kidding’

Judy Greer has been cast in the upcoming Jim Carrey-led Showtime series “Kidding,” Variety has learned.

Carrey will star as Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him, who also anchors a multimillion dollar branding empire.

Greer will play Jill, Jeff’s estranged wife who has recently hit a rebellious streak. She joins previously announced cast members Catherine Keener and Frank Langella.

Greer can next be seen in films like “Ant-Man and The Wasp,” “Measure of a Man,” “The 15:17 to Paris,” and in Richard Linklater’s film adaptation of the popular novel “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.” Her previous film credits include “Ant-Man,” “Jurassic World,” “Wilson,” and “Our Souls at Night.” On the television side, Greer starred in the third season of “Casual,” the comedy series “Married,” and has voiced the character Cheryl in every season of the hit FXX animated series Archer.

“Kidding” marks Carrey’s first series regular role since his time on “In Living Color” in the early 90’s. It also reunites him with Oscar winner Michel Gondry from “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” who will direct the project.

With a 10-episode first-season order, Carrey will executive produce with Gondry, Jason Bateman, Jim Garavente, Raffi Adlan, and Michael Aguilar. It was created by Dave Holstein, who wrote the pilot and will serve as showrunner.