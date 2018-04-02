‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’: John Legend, Brandon Victor Dixon Score on Social Media

Variety Staff

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT -- Pictured: John Legend as Jesus -- (Photo by: Eric Liebowitz/NBC)
CREDIT: Eric Liebowitz/NBC

NBC’s Easter night telecast of “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” sparked more than a few hosannas on social media.

Reaction to the live staging of the 1970-vintage rock opera from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice were strong and largely positive, with commenters raving about the performances of the show’s big three: John Legend as Jesus, Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas, and Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene. Dixon’s flash of the Wakanda salute, a reference to the box office smash “Black Panther” sent the Twitterverse into overdrive.

Industry pros were quick to comment on the show’s ambitious staging, direction, choreography, cinematography, and camera work. The dramatic crucifixion scenes were hailed as examples of great spectacle that was risky to attempt on live TV.

NBC did come in for some drubbing over the high volume of commercials in the final hour. And some still criticized the show’s portrayal of the events in the last week of Jesus’ life, as well as the decision to not include the Resurrection story.

Here’s a sampling of reactions to “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”

 

 

