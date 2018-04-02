‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’: John Legend, Brandon Victor Dixon Score on Social Media

NBC’s Easter night telecast of “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” sparked more than a few hosannas on social media.

Reaction to the live staging of the 1970-vintage rock opera from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice were strong and largely positive, with commenters raving about the performances of the show’s big three: John Legend as Jesus, Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas, and Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene. Dixon’s flash of the Wakanda salute, a reference to the box office smash “Black Panther” sent the Twitterverse into overdrive.

Industry pros were quick to comment on the show’s ambitious staging, direction, choreography, cinematography, and camera work. The dramatic crucifixion scenes were hailed as examples of great spectacle that was risky to attempt on live TV.

NBC did come in for some drubbing over the high volume of commercials in the final hour. And some still criticized the show’s portrayal of the events in the last week of Jesus’ life, as well as the decision to not include the Resurrection story.

Here’s a sampling of reactions to “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”

I didn't know I even liked this musical, turns out IM IN LOVE WITH IT #JesusChristSuperstarLive — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) April 2, 2018

Already amazing- the singing the acting- the direction- the controlled chaos- every actor and dancer stands out every single one #JesusChristSuperstarLive — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 2, 2018

Serious respect to the artist set designer. Stunning. #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/lpVRbczRwj — Laura Everett (@RevEverett) April 2, 2018

Holy holy! That was totally awesome on all levels – BRAVOOOOO #JesusChristSuperstarLive — Michael Urie (@michaelurie) April 2, 2018

The spliting of the wall, was storytelling genius.

Captured the moment, captured the emotion and most of all ended a production that we all can be proud of.#JesusChristSuperstarLive was amazing.

Well done to everyone. pic.twitter.com/rk4nFEpsNa — Bavaria 💎 (@WeAreBavaria) April 2, 2018

Tuned into #JesusChristSuperstar late, but got to hear @SaraBareilles wrap her gorgeous voice around “I Don’t Know How to Love Him.” She sure knows how to activate my tear glands! — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) April 2, 2018

Thank you to everyone who made #JesusChristSuperstarLive so spectacular! Wow! Just wow! Thank you! — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 2, 2018

Ok @BrandonVDixon giving the Wakanda Forever sign just gave me life everlasting. And on #EasterSunday! #JesusChristSuperstarLive — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 2, 2018

Brandon VIctor Dixon JUST DID THE WAKANDA SALUTE!!! #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/PhZ1lMgL9e — Deidre Connelly (@dchoney) April 2, 2018

John is using not falsetto but a light head voice and now straight into that deep textured chest, that’s what known as range. #JesusChristSuperstarLive — Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) April 2, 2018