‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Trailer Explores Hard-Drinking Hero’s Origin (Watch)

Netflix released a new trailer for “Jessica Jones” Season 2 on Wednesday.

The full-length trailer gives fans a better idea of the plot of Season 2, which seems to focus on Jessica (Krysten Ritter) exploring the cause of her family’s death when she was a child and the experiments that were subsequently done on her that granted her superpowers. The end of the trailer also hints at the return of David Tennant’s Kilgrave.

In addition to Ritter, the returning cast includes Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth, and Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse. New cast members include Janet McTeer and J.R. Ramirez, among others.

“Jessica Jones” is executive produced by series showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, Raelle Tucker, Jim Chory, and Jeph Loeb who also serves as Marvel’s head of television.

The sophomore season of the Marvel series drops on March 8, which is also International Women’s Day.

Watch the trailer above.