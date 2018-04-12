‘Jessica Jones’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

“Jessica Jones” has been renewed for a third season at Netflix.

The second season of the Marvel series saw Krysten Ritter return in the title role as a hard-drinking, super-powered New York City private investigator, who was just beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave, in the end of Season 1. The second season also saw Jessica delving into how she got her powers, the result of a genetic experiment as a child after a car crash that claimed the lives of her family.

The series also stars Rachael Taylor as Jessica’s best friend Trish Walker, Carrie-Anne Moss as attorney Jeri Hogarth, and Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse, Jessica’s neighbor and assistant. Melissa Rosenberg serves as showrunner. Marvel Television’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory are executive producers along with Raelle Tucker. The series is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

“Jessica Jones” Season 2 launched on Netflix on March 8, which was also International Women’s Day. The season debuted to critical acclaim, currently holding an 87% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review for Variety, Sonia Saraiya wrote:

“Season 2 of ‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ does all it needs to — which is to say, it brings Ritter’s fantastic interpretation of Jessica Jones back to TV, with every ounce of shadowed malice and explosive desire on display. Ritter’s Jessica is a gender-bending mishmash of noir character traits — femme fatale and hardboiled detective rolled into one, with the dank P.I. office and effortless smudged eyeliner to prove it.”