Jessica Biel’s Iron Ocean, 44 Blue Productions Partner for Animated Series ‘Going Doll’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple’s Iron Ocean Productions is partnering with 44 Blue Productions on an animated series, Variety has learned exclusively.

Currently titled “Going Doll,” the series follows a cast of fame-fueled, self-absorbed caricatures of today’s “housewife culture” as they take over Los Angeles and espouse their beliefs on getting ahead, based on their fictional self-help book “Dollface: A Modern Woman’s Guide to Etiquette, Social Climbing, Celebrity and Monetizing the Marriage.”

The project is inspired by “Angie Dolls,” a series of sketches and felt dolls satirizing the bourgeois lifestyle of Australia’s suburban upper class. They were created by Australian-based former fashion model and novelist Miranda Darling and UK-based fashion photographer Sophie Edelstein.

“We are beyond excited to be partnering with 44 Blue Productions to create ‘Going Doll,’ and to share Miranda Darling and Sophie Edelstein’s brilliant and humorous creative minds with

audiences,” Biel said. “This is different than anything we’ve done before and we can’t wait to bring these eccentric characters to life on-screen.”

Biel and Purple formed Iron Ocean with the mission to create original content and a platform that enhances strong female voices. Their most recent project, USA’s limited TV series “The Sinner,” garnered Biel Golden Globe and Critic’s Choice award nominations for best actress and nominations for both women as series executive producers on the project. The company is currently in production on the second season of the show.

“We fell in love with the ‘Dolls’ irreverent humor from the moment Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple ‘introduced’ us,” said 44 Blue President and Co-founder Stephanie Noonan

Drachkovitch. “We’re thrilled to partner with Iron Ocean to bring Miranda Darling and Sophie Edelstein’s unique vision to life – we know the outrageous but lovable Dolls are going to make quite an impact when they hit stateside!”