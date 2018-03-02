Jessica Alba to Star Opposite Gabrielle Union in NBC’s ‘Bad Boys’ Spinoff Pilot

Jessica Alba is set to executive produce and star opposite Gabrielle Union in NBC’s upcoming “Bad Boys” spinoff pilot.

Union will star in the untitled drama as Syd Burnett, her character from “Bad Boys 2.” In the show, she has left the DEA and now has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective. Alba will play Nancy McKenna, Burnett’s partner. McKenna joined the Army out of high school and spent most of the 2000s in Iraq and Afghanistan. Women weren’t allowed in combat, so she joined the military police to get closer to the action. McKenna is now a detective raising two preteen stepkids with her husband.

Alba is a film and television star who broke out in the Fox action series “Dark Angel.” She followed that up with roles in films like “Sin City,” “Fantastic Four” and the sequel “Rise of the Silver Surfer,” and “Into the Blue.” Most recently, she appeared in the films “El Camino Christmas” and “Mechanic: Resurrection.” She also founded The Honest Company in 2011, which focuses on the sale of all natural, non-toxic household products. The company was at one time valued at $1.7 billion.

She is repped by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment.

The project will be written and executive produced by Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, who previously worked together on NBC’s “The Blacklist.” Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the “Bad Boys” films, will executive produce along with Alba, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone, Doug Belgrad. Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, Primary Wave Entertainment, and 2.0 Entertainment.