‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Enjoys Strong Ratings in MTV Debut

MTV’s “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” got off to an impressive start in the ratings with its launch on Thursday.

The two-hour premiere averaged 2.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen Live+Same Day data. In addition, it drew a 1.9 rating in adults 18-34, the young adults demographic targeted by the Viacom-owned cabler. In the adults 18-34 demo, “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” is MTV’s highest rated new show in six years. In adults 18-49, the show averaged a 1.5 rating.

While nowhere near the ratings the original “Jersey Shore” saw in its heyday, the numbers are still noteworthy for a reality series launch in the current TV landscape.

The original series ran from 2009-2012 on MTV. The new series featured the return of original housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. The network has already renewed the show for a second season.

495 Productions founder and CEO SallyAnn Salsano serves as executive producer for “Jersey Shore.” Nina L. Diaz and Jackie French serve as executive producers for MTV.