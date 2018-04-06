You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Enjoys Strong Ratings in MTV Debut

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

MTV’s “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” got off to an impressive start in the ratings with its launch on Thursday.

The two-hour premiere averaged 2.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen Live+Same Day data. In addition, it drew a 1.9 rating in adults 18-34, the young adults demographic targeted by the Viacom-owned cabler. In the adults 18-34 demo, “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” is MTV’s highest rated new show in six years. In adults 18-49, the show averaged a 1.5 rating.

While nowhere near the ratings the original “Jersey Shore” saw in its heyday, the numbers are still noteworthy for a reality series launch in the current TV landscape.

The original series ran from 2009-2012 on MTV. The new series featured the return of original housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. The network has already renewed the show for a second season.

495 Productions founder and CEO SallyAnn Salsano serves as executive producer for “Jersey Shore.” Nina L. Diaz and Jackie French serve as executive producers for MTV.

More TV

  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation

    'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Enjoys Strong Ratings in MTV Debut

    MTV’s “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” got off to an impressive start in the ratings with its launch on Thursday. The two-hour premiere averaged 2.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen Live+Same Day data. In addition, it drew a 1.9 rating in adults 18-34, the young adults demographic targeted by the Viacom-owned cabler. In the adults 18-34 demo, “Jersey […]

  • Sandra Oh Killing Eve BBC America

    Sandra Oh on 'Killing Eve' and if She'd Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

    MTV’s “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” got off to an impressive start in the ratings with its launch on Thursday. The two-hour premiere averaged 2.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen Live+Same Day data. In addition, it drew a 1.9 rating in adults 18-34, the young adults demographic targeted by the Viacom-owned cabler. In the adults 18-34 demo, “Jersey […]

  • 'Everything Sucks!' Canceled After One Season

    'Everything Sucks!' Canceled After One Season at Netflix

    MTV’s “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” got off to an impressive start in the ratings with its launch on Thursday. The two-hour premiere averaged 2.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen Live+Same Day data. In addition, it drew a 1.9 rating in adults 18-34, the young adults demographic targeted by the Viacom-owned cabler. In the adults 18-34 demo, “Jersey […]

  • CBS Chief Leslie Moonves' Compensation Dipped

    CBS Chief Leslie Moonves' Compensation Dipped in 2017 to $69.3 Million

    MTV’s “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” got off to an impressive start in the ratings with its launch on Thursday. The two-hour premiere averaged 2.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen Live+Same Day data. In addition, it drew a 1.9 rating in adults 18-34, the young adults demographic targeted by the Viacom-owned cabler. In the adults 18-34 demo, “Jersey […]

  • Al Pacino as Joe Paterno

    TV Review: 'Paterno' With Al Pacino on HBO

    MTV’s “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” got off to an impressive start in the ratings with its launch on Thursday. The two-hour premiere averaged 2.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen Live+Same Day data. In addition, it drew a 1.9 rating in adults 18-34, the young adults demographic targeted by the Viacom-owned cabler. In the adults 18-34 demo, “Jersey […]

  • RIO2C, RIO DE JANEIRO, 05 DE

    HBO Latin America Orders ‘Hard,’ ‘Hospede Americano,’ ‘Pico da Neblina’ in Brazil

    MTV’s “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” got off to an impressive start in the ratings with its launch on Thursday. The two-hour premiere averaged 2.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen Live+Same Day data. In addition, it drew a 1.9 rating in adults 18-34, the young adults demographic targeted by the Viacom-owned cabler. In the adults 18-34 demo, “Jersey […]

  • Fahrenheit 451

    Michael B. Jordan Sets The World on Fire in First Official Trailer for 'Fahrenheit 451'

    MTV’s “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” got off to an impressive start in the ratings with its launch on Thursday. The two-hour premiere averaged 2.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen Live+Same Day data. In addition, it drew a 1.9 rating in adults 18-34, the young adults demographic targeted by the Viacom-owned cabler. In the adults 18-34 demo, “Jersey […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad