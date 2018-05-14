Jennifer Love Hewitt Joins ‘9-1-1’ Season 2 at Fox

Jennifer Love Hewitt has been cast in Season 2 of the Fox drama “9-1-1,” Variety has confirmed.

Her casting comes after the exit of Season 1 series regular Connie Britton, who only had a one-year deal on the series. Hewitt will play a new character named Maddie, the sister of firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark), who is starting her life over as a 911 operator.

This will mark Hewitt’s first television role since her one season turn on “Criminal Minds.” She has also starred on shows like “Ghost Whisperer” and “Party of Five.” She is known for her roles in films like the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” franchise, “Heartbreakers,” and “The Tuxedo.”

She is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman.

Britton is set to star in the first season of the upcoming Bravo anthology series “Dirty John.”

The series–from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear–explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and emergency operators who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. It stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, and Rockmond Dunbar. It scored an early Season 2 renewal in January.

“9-1-1” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk, and Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall and Bassett also serve as executive producers.