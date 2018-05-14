You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jennifer Love Hewitt Joins ‘9-1-1’ Season 2 at Fox

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jennifer Love HewittCBS CW Showtime TCA Summer Party, Los Angeles, America - 17 Jul 2014
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Love Hewitt has been cast in Season 2 of the Fox drama “9-1-1,” Variety has confirmed.

Her casting comes after the exit of Season 1 series regular Connie Britton, who only had a one-year deal on the series.  Hewitt will play a new character named Maddie, the sister of firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark), who is starting her life over as a 911 operator.

This will mark Hewitt’s first television role since her one season turn on “Criminal Minds.” She has also starred on shows like “Ghost Whisperer” and “Party of Five.” She is known for her roles in films like the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” franchise, “Heartbreakers,” and “The Tuxedo.”

She is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman.

Britton is set to star in the first season of the upcoming Bravo anthology series “Dirty John.”

The series–from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear–explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and emergency operators who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. It stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, and Rockmond Dunbar. It scored an early Season 2 renewal in January.

“9-1-1” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk, and Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall and Bassett also serve as executive producers.

 

More TV

  • Designated Survivor

    Delayed Viewing Ratings: Multiple Shows Double in Week 31

    Jennifer Love Hewitt has been cast in Season 2 of the Fox drama “9-1-1,” Variety has confirmed. Her casting comes after the exit of Season 1 series regular Connie Britton, who only had a one-year deal on the series.  Hewitt will play a new character named Maddie, the sister of firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark), […]

  • Toby Stephens, Timothy Spall Join BBC's

    Toby Stephens, Timothy Spall Join BBC Cold War Drama 'Summer of Rockets'

    Jennifer Love Hewitt has been cast in Season 2 of the Fox drama “9-1-1,” Variety has confirmed. Her casting comes after the exit of Season 1 series regular Connie Britton, who only had a one-year deal on the series.  Hewitt will play a new character named Maddie, the sister of firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark), […]

  • Jennifer Love HewittCBS CW Showtime TCA

    Jennifer Love Hewitt Joins '9-1-1' Season 2 at Fox

    Jennifer Love Hewitt has been cast in Season 2 of the Fox drama “9-1-1,” Variety has confirmed. Her casting comes after the exit of Season 1 series regular Connie Britton, who only had a one-year deal on the series.  Hewitt will play a new character named Maddie, the sister of firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark), […]

  • Jen Caserta IFC

    AMC Networks Names Jennifer Caserta Chief Transformation Officer

    Jennifer Love Hewitt has been cast in Season 2 of the Fox drama “9-1-1,” Variety has confirmed. Her casting comes after the exit of Season 1 series regular Connie Britton, who only had a one-year deal on the series.  Hewitt will play a new character named Maddie, the sister of firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark), […]

  • 13 Reasons Why Season 2

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of May 14, 2018

    Jennifer Love Hewitt has been cast in Season 2 of the Fox drama “9-1-1,” Variety has confirmed. Her casting comes after the exit of Season 1 series regular Connie Britton, who only had a one-year deal on the series.  Hewitt will play a new character named Maddie, the sister of firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark), […]

  • John Kricfalusi

    'Ren & Stimpy' Creator Slammed for 'Apology' to Underage Girls

    Jennifer Love Hewitt has been cast in Season 2 of the Fox drama “9-1-1,” Variety has confirmed. Her casting comes after the exit of Season 1 series regular Connie Britton, who only had a one-year deal on the series.  Hewitt will play a new character named Maddie, the sister of firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark), […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad