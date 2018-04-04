Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Shades of Blue’ to End With Season 3 on NBC

The Jennifer Lopez-led NBC cop drama “Shades of Blue” will end after its upcoming third season, the network announced Wednesday.

The series, which stars Lopez and Ray Liotta, will premiere its 10-episode third season on Sunday, June 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Lopez stars as NYPD detective Harlee Santos, while Liotta plays her boss, Lt. Matt Wozniak.

“I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character – a women, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother,” Lopez said. “Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman. It’s crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful. We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it – the hard way, the road less traveled. I thank NBC and all the talented actors, writers, crew and producers for going on this journey with us!”

The cast also includes Drea de Matteo, Dayo Okeniyi, Vincent Laresca, Hampton Fluker, and Sarah Jeffery. Nick Wechsler is a recurring guest star. Showrunner Jack Orman and Lopez serve as executive producers along with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Ryan Seacrest, and Nina Wass.

Lopez will stay in the NBC fold despite the series ending, as she is a judge and executive producer on the competition series “World of Dance.” Lopez is also set to lead a live version of the musical “Bye Bye Birdie” for the network, but it was recently delayed until 2019 due to her busy schedule.

“This is one of our flagship shows and we’re excited to share the final chapter with viewers who will be on the edge of their seats discovering how Harlee’s story concludes,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Universal Television. “It has been a supreme pleasure to work with executive producers Jennifer Lopez, Jack Orman, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Ryan Seacrest and Nina Wass.”

“Shades of Blue’s” 13-episode second season, which aired last spring, averaged a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.3 million viewers per episode in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. That rose to an average of a 1.4 and 7 million viewers after seven days of delayed viewing.