Jennifer Lawrence, Stephen Colbert Swap Stories and Drinks on 'Late Show'

Variety Staff

Jennifer Lawrence
David Letterman had Bill Murray. Jay Leno had Billy Crystal. And now late-night hosts from coast to coast are fast finding one of the most personable guests to show up on their set is Jennifer Lawrence.

The “Red Sparrow” actress, who recently garnered attention with a guest-host stint on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” made a similar notable appearance on CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Monday night. As she and the host quaffed shots of rum, Lawrence took part in a loosey-goosey conversation that ranged from politics to Harvey Weinstein to her family to her new movie.

Lawrence indicated she was going to continue to develop projects but would not be appearing in a new movie for a period of time. She also talked about spending time at Amy Schumer’s wedding and her interest in flirting with Larry David.

“I love rum! Big rum guy!” Lawrence called out as she and Colbert sipped and slugged their way through at least three glasses.

The actress, who has also appeared in movies such as “Joy” and “The Hunger Games” and “Silver Linings Playbook” has visited Colbert before in December of 2015.

