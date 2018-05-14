AMC Networks Names Jennifer Caserta Chief Transformation Officer

AMC Networks is shuffling the leadership of its IFC cabler, tapping longtime president Jennifer Caserta to serve in a new role as chief transformation officer for the parent company.

IFC marketing chief Blake Callaway will take the reins as acting general manager of the comedy-oriented cabler, overseeing marketing, publicity, scheduling and acquisitions. Pete Aronson, executive VP of original programming and production, will oversee programming and report to AMC Networks chief operating officer Ed Carroll.

“We have been focused on diversifying our business in ways that enable us to seize new opportunities and achieve long-term growth, and are already seeing this effort translating into business results. This new role will help ensure we are positioned to take advantage of opportunities as our business continues to evolve,” said Josh Sapan, president-CEO of AMC Networks. “Jen’s deep understanding of the business, her superb leadership and management skills, and track record of successfully transforming brands and creating new business models, make her uniquely qualified to take on this important new role.”

Caserta has been with AMC Networks since 2004, rising through the ranks in marketing and scheduling to general manager in 2008. On her watch, IFC delivered such distinctive series as “Portlandia,” “Brockmire,” and “Documentary Now.” She also was instrumental in setting IFC’s recent partnership with Funny or Die.

“My passion and experience with creative innovation and transformation, company culture, and the ability to grow and find new ways of engaging

audiences has prepared me for this next step at AMC Networks,” Caserta said. “I am incredibly proud to have led the team at IFC, transforming the brand into a smart, relevant, highly-acclaimed home for slightly off comedy, and I know that there is nobody better than Blake Callaway to take on this mantle.”

Callaway has been with IFC since 2011, joining the cabler from Syfy. Aronson came to the cabler in 2014.

“Jen has done a spectacular job at IFC with programming that consistently breaks through and resonates broadly in pop culture,” said Carroll. “Blake and Pete are proven leaders who have helped guide the business for many years and I look forward to working with them more closely.”