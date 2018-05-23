Jeffrey Tambor to Compete in Emmy Race for ‘Arrested Development’

Although Amazon pulled “Transparent” star Jeffrey Tambor out of the 2018 Emmy Awards race in early May, the actor will be in the running for the nomination-voting that starts June 11, Variety has confirmed. Netflix is submitting him in the supporting comedy actor category for his work in the fifth season of “Arrested Development,” which bows just ahead of this year’s close of Emmy eligibility.

Amazon opted not to campaign for Tambor, who was accused of sexual harassment on their set, with the first allegation being made at the end of 2017 by his former assistant, Van Barnes. A second allegation followed the next week by another actor on the show, Trace Lysette. Tambor has denied the allegations, but Amazon investigated the claims and later opted to remove him from the series.

“Arrested Development” was in production when the allegations surfaced, and Tambor said that he sent an email to his cast mates to apologize “to these people I love so much for the distraction.”

Cast members such as David Cross have spoken out in support of Tambor over the past months. Now, with Netflix submitting him for supporting actor for the Mitch Hurwitz-created comedy, that streamer is proving their support, as well.

Tambor has been a fixture of the Emmy race for years. He has been previously nominated nine times — twice for his work on “Arrested Development” during its original run on Fox (he competed as supporting then, too) and three times for his work as lead on “Transparent.” He won two lead comedy actor trophies but lost last year to “Atlanta’s” Donald Glover.

Of course, Tambor is not the only “Arrested Development” star to be submitted. He will face some steep competition on the ballot from the other men in the series — Tony Hale, Will Arnett, Michael Cera and Cross. Five of the six male stars of the series are being pushed in supporting, with Jason Bateman up for lead comedy actor. (Bateman will also be up for lead drama actor for his Netflix series “Ozark.”) The three women of the show — Jessica Walter, Portia de Rossi and Alia Shawkat — are up for supporting comedy actress.

News of his entry was first reported by Deadline.

“Arrested Development” season 5 launches May 29 on Netflix.