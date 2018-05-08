TNT Moves Into Production in Spain With Comedy ‘Vote for Juan’

TNT has set political comedy “Vote For Juan” as its first original Spanish production, the pay-TV channel announced Tuesday. Javier Cámara is set to star in the eight-part, half-hour format, which is co-produced by TNT and Mediapro’s 100 Balas.

“Original content is one of our main areas of focus at TNT,” said Daniel González, director general of Turner for Spain and Portugal. “‘Vote for Juan’ forms part of a production plan and a larger international strategy that will be ongoing over the next few years.”

As well as investing in big international productions, González says TNT is also backing more localized content “which viewers can easily relate to,” citing the broadcaster’s original series out of Germany including most recently gangster drama “Four Blocks.” In January, Mediapro and Turner Latin America also announced a co-production deal to develop and produce cross-platform content.

“Homegrown productions are a natural step in the TNT brand’s evolution and play a vital part in enriching and strengthening even further the close relationship we already have with all our followers,” added Jaime Ondarza, Turner’s senior vice president for Southern Europe and Africa. “We’re absolutely convinced that this is the right investment strategy, and we’re thrilled to see how this project confirms the importance of the Spanish market for Turner.”

Created by Juan Cavestany and Diego San José, “Vote for Juan” revolves around an uninspiring agriculture minister (Cámara) who decides to take part in his party’s primary elections, giving himself a chance to eventually run for president, after his political ambitions are awoken by a series of chance events. Victor Garcia Leon and David Serrano are set to direct the show, which will shoot this summer.

Cámara recently starred alongside Jude Law in Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Young Pope” for HBO, which was also co-produced by Mediapro, and in Season 3 of Netflix drama “Narcos.”