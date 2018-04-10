Jason Katims’ True Jack Productions Hires Jeni Mulein as Head of Development

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jason Katims has hired Jeni Mulein as the new head of development for his Universal Television-based True Jack Productions.

“I’m so excited to work with and collaborate with Jeni who has amazing creative instincts and a wonderful facility for all aspects of making television, from development through production,” said Katims.

Mulein takes over her new role from Michelle Lee, who announced in December she would leave True Jack to become creative executive at Apple Worldwide Video, the unit tasked with leading Apple’s push into series programming.

Prior to joining True Jack, Mulein oversaw scripted programming for Fullscreen’s SVOD platform, where she has worked with creators ranging from Bret Easton Ellis to Brandon Rogers. Prior to her time at Fullscreen, Mulein was vice president of limited and event series programming at Fox Broadcasting Company, where she oversaw development and production on series such as “Wayward Pines,” “24: Live Another Day,” and “Gracepoint.” She also helped develop “People v. OJ Simpson” and “Grease: Live.” She began her career in features, working for Neal Moritz’s Original Film. Mulein is a University of Michigan graduate and also has a master’s degree from The Peter Stark Producing Program at the University of Southern California.

Katims latest series, “Rise,” is currently airing on NBC. Prior to that, he developed and served as executive producer and showrunner on the critically acclaimed drama series “Parenthood,” which ended its six-season run in 2015, along with the comedy series “About a Boy” on NBC. Katims was also executive producer and showrunner of “Friday Night Lights,” for which he won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series in 2006.

